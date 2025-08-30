Job mela organised

Guntur: The Department of Skills Development and Training, Government of Andhra Pradesh, organised Job Mela at Skill Hub, CRDA, Tulluru mandal, Tadikonda Assembly Constituency of Guntur district on Friday.

This initiative aims to provide employment opportunities to skilled and semi-skilled youth by connecting them with reputed companies offering various job roles.

Leading companies such as Sense Semiconductor & IT Solutions Pvt Ltd, participated in the fair. The age limit for most roles is below 35 years, depending on the position. A total of 301 candidates participated in the fair, 91 candidates were selected, and 20 candidates received on-the-spot offer letters.