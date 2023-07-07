Jogi directs officials to complete ‘Option-3’ category houses by Dec

Vijayawada: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh has directed the officials concerned to complete ‘Option 3’ houses that are under construction in different stages as part of the government’s prestigious scheme Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu by December 31. He also asked for speeding up the housing construction activity in all districts.

He along with AP State Housing Corporation Chairman D Dorababu, Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain and others conducted a review meeting with the officers concerned and housing contractors at the housing corporation office here on Thursday.

During this review meeting, Minister Jogi Ramesh enquired about all contractors, who were constructing Option-3 houses. He spoke with all the 18 contractors personally and enquired about their problems being faced during houses construction. He directed the officials to resolve the problems on the spot, if they are genuine.

Meanwhile, some contractors expressed their unhappiness about Mines and Geology department officers. With this, the Minister spoke with the officials concerned over phone and directed them to take steps to resolve their problems.

Minister Ramesh warned that stringent action will be taken on officials and contractors, who do not complete their targets. At the same time, the government would felicitate the contractors, who achieved their targets, he added.

Minister Ramesh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is hoping to conduct housewarming functions in August. To fulfil the CM’s hope, the officials concerned and contractors should coordinate with each other and take steps for conducting the housewarming functions at Jagananna Colonies, he added. Housing Department Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain said that his department will chalk out a plan to complete Option-3 houses by December end. For that, the department’s higher officials are conducting review meetings at various stages, he said.

Housing Department Special Secretary Mydin Diwan, Housing Corporation MD Lakshmisha, JMD Shiva Prasad, Chief Engineer GV Prasad, Special Officer Ramachandra Reddy and others were present.