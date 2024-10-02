Jogi Ramesh Attends Investigation over Alleged Attack on Chandrababu's Residence

Live
YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh appeared before the police today as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged attack on the residence of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during YSRCP tenure in power.
The Mangalagiri police recently issued notices to Ramesh, prompting his attendance at the investigation. During the session, he was interrogated by Mangalagiri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Murali Krishna.
Ramesh's participation in the investigation signifies a critical step in addressing the allegations made against him and his party during a politically turbulent period.
