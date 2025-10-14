Jogi Ramesh behind plot to tarnish govt, says kingpin

Tirupati/Vijayawada: The ongoing probe into the fake liquor racket in Mulakalacheruvu, Annamayya district, took a dramatic twist on Monday after a video allegedly featuring the prime accused, Addepalli Janardhan Rao, went viral on social media. In the clip, Rao levelled serious accusations against former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh, claiming the illegal liquor network operated under his watch.

In the video, Janardhan Rao alleged that the manufacture of counterfeit liquor began during the tenure of the previous government under Ramesh’s supervision. He claimed that in April this year, Ramesh allegedly instructed him to restart the operation to malign the image of the current government. According to Rao, the initial setup was planned in Ibrahimpatnam, but the location was later shifted to the Thamballapalle constituency on Ramesh’s directions.

Rao further claimed that arrangements for the equipment and premises were made under other names, and once preparations were complete, he was sent abroad. He alleged that the excise department raids were triggered by leaks from Ramesh’s associates, aimed at discrediting the TDP government. He also maintained that his brother, Addepalli Jagan Mohan Rao, was wrongly framed, and clarified that suspended TD leader D Jayachandra Reddy, who was recently named as one of the accused, had no role in the case.

Also, excise officials arrested another suspect, Chaitanya Babu, an employee of Andhra Wines in Pedda Thippa Samudram mandal, who was produced before the Thamballapalle court. Authorities said 22 people have been named in the case so far, with 14 arrests made as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the controversy, YSRCP leaders and activists staged large-scale protests in Nagari and Chandragiri on Monday, raising slogans against the ruling coalition. Speaking at the rally in Nagari, former minister RK Roja condemned the rising deaths linked to spurious liquor. She demanded a CBI investigation into the manufacture and distribution of fake liquor, alleging that the mafia thrived under the coalition government’s protection. She later submitted a memorandum to the Nagari Excise Circle Inspector, urging immediate action to prevent further casualties among innocent citizens.

In Chandragiri, YSRCP leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy also demanded that the entire case be handed over to the CBI, pointing out that many of those caught in the Mulakalacheruvu racket were allegedly linked to the ruling TDP. He, along with local leaders, women, and party workers, presented a petition to Excise officials calling for a deeper probe into the nexus behind the fake liquor network.