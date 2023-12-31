Live
- Being overly optimistic may lead to poor decision-making: Study
- 2023: MP saw lot of drama & action, tragedies and a change too
- Mann Ki Baat: PM urges people to take part in 'Ram Bhajan' drive ahead of temple launch
- Legal Circles Dt. 31-12-2023
- Navy enhances surveillance in North, Central Arabian sea & Gulf of Aden
- 'We respect all but fear none', says Jhingan as fans light up Doha with welcome chants
- 5.0-magnitude quake hits Indonesia
- Pakistan poll panel rejects nomination papers of PTI bigwigs, party cries foul
- Housing scheme: CM instructs officials to submit proposals
- Budding writer’s book unveiled by Justice Santhosh Hegde
Just In
Jogi Ramesh denies Pawan over allegations on housing scheme, says it's baseless
Andhra Pradesh Minister Jogi Ramesh at said that Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are not recognising the development happening in the state.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Jogi Ramesh at said that Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are not recognising the development happening in the state. Speaking at a press conference, minister criticized Pawan for spewing venom on the government's achievements without any evidence. He said that Pawan does not have an Aadhaar card or voting rights in Andhra Pradesh and is merely an ally of Chandrababu.
Reacting to Pawan's letter to PM Modi, Minister highlighted the government's efforts in providing housing to over 30 lakh people and challenged Pawan to show the evidence. He said that Pawan should address specific issues instead of making baseless claims.
Minister Jogi Ramesh accused Pawan of not questioning the corruption during Chandrababu's regime and asked why Pawan has not written letter to PM on the Skill Development case. The minister also challenged Pawan to ask the people who implemented the welfare schemes to know their opinion about the government's efforts.