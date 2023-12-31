Jogi Ramesh denies Pawan over allegations on housing scheme, says it's baseless

Andhra Pradesh Minister Jogi Ramesh at said that Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are not recognising the development happening in the state. Speaking at a press conference, minister criticized Pawan for spewing venom on the government's achievements without any evidence. He said that Pawan does not have an Aadhaar card or voting rights in Andhra Pradesh and is merely an ally of Chandrababu.



Reacting to Pawan's letter to PM Modi, Minister highlighted the government's efforts in providing housing to over 30 lakh people and challenged Pawan to show the evidence. He said that Pawan should address specific issues instead of making baseless claims.



Minister Jogi Ramesh accused Pawan of not questioning the corruption during Chandrababu's regime and asked why Pawan has not written letter to PM on the Skill Development case. The minister also challenged Pawan to ask the people who implemented the welfare schemes to know their opinion about the government's efforts.