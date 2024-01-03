Join Cong to save democracy: PCC

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and the Congress senior leaders organised a ‘Consultations with mass organisations’ meeting at the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan here on Tuesday. The asked the likeminded parties, Dalit, tribal, BC, minority and mass organisations’ leaders to join hands with the Congress and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, the INDIA bloc, to defeat the BJP and its friendly parties for suppressing the human rights and taking unconstitutional and undemocratic decisions.

AICC secretary Dr Sirivella Prasad presided over the meeting in which leaders of CPI, CPM, Lok Satta, Mala Mahanadu, Tribal Development Association, Ambedkar Asaya Samaj, AP Dalit Mahasabha, Pastors Association, Madiga Hakkula Porata Samiti, MRPS, Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samithi, Muslim Community elders, poets, lecturers, and others also participated.

JD Seelam said that the BJP has created an atmosphere in the country that made the human rights activists and leaders of various people’s organisations fear about future of democracy in the country.

Reacting to reports of Y S Sharmila joining the Congress, Seelam said that many Congress leaders in the state have migrated to other parties for various reasons, and some of them are ready to rejoin the party.

Sirivella Prasad said that the BJP is not giving any space for democracy in the country, and is targeting the intellectuals, human rights activists, leaders of employee organisations, journalists, agitators, and others working to protect the constitution and democracy.