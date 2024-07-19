Joint Collector donates blood

Anantapur: Joint Collector Ketan Garg donated blood after inaugurating the blood donation camp at Raghavendra Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (RIPER) here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that every eligible person should donate blood once in every three months or once in a year to save lives. He appreciated the management, staff and students of Riper for conducting social service programmes besides blood donation camps.

He lauded students for coming forward to donate blood to save many lives, who lost blood and badly in need in road mishaps and for anaemic women during surgeries. Principal Dr Y Padmanabha Reddy, Vice-Principal Dr Raveendra Reddy, Academic Director Dr Umamaheshwar Rao, Administrative Officer Dr Vinod Kumar, NSS Programme Officer Dr B Nagashubha, Dr U Veerendra and Women Empowerment Cell Coordinator S Triveni, Indian Red Cross society chairperson K Bharathi, secretary Mohan Krishna and others participated.