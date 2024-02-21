  • Menu
Joint collector visits ailing students, orders probe

Joint collector Lavanya Veni enquiring about health of a student undergoing treatment at hospital in Jangareddigudem on Tuesday
Highlights

  • As many as 42 students of the hostel fell ill reportedly due to food poisoning
  • Doctors are asked to provide better medical treatment to the students

Eluru: District joint collector B Lavanya Veni directed officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the illness of the students of Jeelugumilli Ashram School hostel on Monday.

Lavanya along with officials visited students, who fell ill in Jeelugumilli Ashram school hostel and were undergoing treatment at Jangareddygudem Area Hospital on Tuesday.

She enquired about the medical services they are getting. As many as 42 students of the hostel fell ill reportedly due to food poisoning.

Speaking on the occasion, the JC directed the doctors to provide better medical services to the students. She instructed the officials to immediately probe the students’ illness and submit a report. The doctors said that 8 students are being treated at the Jangareddygudem Area Hospital, out of which two students are suffering from heart and lung problems. She asked the medical officials to take them to a hospital with specialists for related diseases to provide them with better medical treatment. Tribal Welfare Department EE Naidu, In-charge Tahsildar K Varalakshmi, Hospital Superintendent Baby Kamala, DT Ramesh, VRO Suresh, Hospital HDS member R Bhavana Rishi and others accompanied the JC during the visit.

