Joint excise raids hit illicit liquor hubs on AP-Odisha border

Vijayawada: Prohibition and excise department in a joint operation with Odisha counterparts is cracking down on illicit liquor production along the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha border with a well-coordinated raid targeting unauthorised brewing operations. The operation, led by director of enforcement Rahul Dev Sharma and commissioner of excise Nishanth Kumar, focused on dismantling illegal distillation units operating in the dense forest regions of Sulava Pedima, Kerada, Valava, and Vanaja, according to a communiqué received from the excise office here on Tuesday.

During the raids, the enforcement teams destroyed 11,200 litre of fermented jaggery wash, ensuring it could not be used further. Additionally, 200 litre of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor was seized before it could be distributed. Authorities registered six cases against those involved, intensifying their crackdown on organized bootlegging operations.

The excise officials confiscated a significant amount of equipment used in illicit liquor production, including plastic drums, buckets, furnaces, containers, jaggery stock, and firewood.

These materials, often hidden deep in the forests, were essential to the large-scale brewing operations in the region. Several suspects were also detained as part of the enforcement action, with further investigations underway to track down the wider network involved in the illegal trade.

The operation was executed by a robust enforcement team comprising 54 officers from the AP excise department, including members from the Intelligence and enforcement wings, alongside 15 officers from the Odisha excise department. Their coordinated efforts ensured the success of the mission, dealing a significant blow to illicit liquor activities in the border areas.

This high-impact operation reaffirms the commitment of both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to eradicating illicit liquor production. By taking proactive steps and intensifying enforcement efforts, authorities aim to dismantle illegal networks and safeguard public health from the dangers of unregulated alcohol.