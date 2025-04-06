Joint training showcases India-US military cooperation

Visakhapatnam: In a significant demonstration of India-US military cooperation, troops from both the nations carried out an intensive joint training phase at the Duvvada firing range.

It was carried out as part of the ‘Exercise Tiger Triumph-2025’. The exercise reaffirmed the growing synergy between the two militaries, enhancing interoperability, tactical coordination and operational preparedness in combat and humanitarian assistance scenarios.

The training began with a joint opening address by the commanding officers of both contingents, setting the tone for a collaborative and high-impact engagement. This was followed by an introduction from the Commanding Officer of the 8 Gorkha Rifles Infantry Battalion Group which represented the Amphibious Brigade of the Bison Division under the Sudarshan Chakra Corps. The US Army contingent, comprising personnel from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment (‘Bobcats’) and the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 11th Infantry Division (‘Arctic Wolves’), received insights into Indian Army training methodologies and the objectives of this joint exercise.

The training was conducted with the participation of Rear Admiral Greg Newkirk, USN, who, along with the Commanding Officer of the 8 Gorkha Rifles Infantry Battalion Group, took part in live-firing drills and Jungle Lane Shooting exercises.

Their direct involvement underscored the emphasis on hands-on leadership and practical engagement in operational training. The event also saw participation from senior officers from HQ Eastern Naval Command and HQ Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), further strengthening the high-level commitment to bilateral defence cooperation.

The training phase covered small arms marksmanship and jungle warfare tactics, with Indian and US soldiers paired as buddy teams for live-firing drills from 100 meters, close-quarters combat shooting at 50 meters and jungle lane shooting exercises designed to simulate engagements in dense terrain.

Additionally, troops underwent Integrated Field Craft (IFC) training, focusing on obstacle navigation, tactical movement and terrain-based combat techniques—essential skills for real-world operations. The Combat Medical Aid module provided crucial training in battlefield first aid and casualty evacuation procedures, ensuring rapid and efficient medical response in crisis situations.

The joint training at Duvvada Firing Range further solidified India-US military ties, fostering mutual respect, trust and camaraderie between troops. ‘Tiger Triumph 2025’ continued to reinforce the India-US strategic partnership, enhancing their combined ability to respond to regional security challenges and humanitarian crises in the Indian Ocean Region.