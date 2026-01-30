Jonnada-Kakinada four-lane road gets clearance

Rajamahendravaram: The proposal for a four-lane road between Jonnada and Kakinada, connecting Konaseema, Kakinada, and East Godavari districts, has received line clearance, marking a significant step in improving regional road connectivity. The road starts at Jonnada in Konaseema district and passes through Mandapeta in East Godavari district before reaching Kakinada in Kakinada district. The project will be executed under the Public-Private Partnership mode, reflecting the coalition government’s emphasis on strengthening road infrastructure.

As part of the project, the existing road will be widened from Jonnada Centre, linking with the four-lane National Highway 216A, and extended up to Kakinada as a continuous four-lane corridor.

The state government had decided on this project about one and a half years ago and entrusted the survey work to a Madhya Pradesh based agency, LN Malavya. The detailed survey was carried out between May and November 2025.

At present, the road passes through several villages and has multiple sharp curves, making travel difficult and time-consuming. Commuters travelling from Kakinada to Jonnada via Ramachandrapuram and Mandapeta face frequent delays due to heavy traffic.

Congestion at Alamuru, Mandapeta, Velangi and Karapa has been a regular concern for road users. To address these issues, a comprehensive survey was conducted to reduce traffic congestion and shorten travel distances. The survey report recommended the construction of bypass roads at Mandapeta, Alamuru, Velangi, and Karapa. Currently, the distance between Kakinada and Jonnada is around 50 kilometres. After completion of the proposed expansion, the distance is expected to be reduced by nearly 10 kilometres.

In Mandapeta, the survey suggested a ring road in addition to the existing bypass. The proposed alignment will pass through the eastern entry of Mandapeta town after crossing Gummileru in Alamuru mandal and will connect to the Ramachandrapuram road. At present, vehicles entering the Ramachandrapuram road through the existing Mandapeta bypass travel a longer distance and add to traffic pressure. The ring road is expected to ease both problems and support the town’s future development.

A separate bypass road has also been planned at Alamuru, connecting Jonnada S turning directly to the Gummileru road without passing through the town.

This is expected to further reduce distance and ensure smooth traffic movement. After crossing Ramachandrapuram, another bypass has been designed to avoid passing through Velangi and Karapa villages.

The project will require large-scale land acquisition in some areas, including agricultural land and a few residential properties. Officials have estimated that about Rs 225 crore will be needed for land acquisition.

After the process is completed, the contractor will take up construction of the four-lane road. A toll plaza will be set up after completion of the project, and sources said the survey report has already identified a suitable location.

Residents and traders in the region have expressed hope that the completion of the four-lane road will bring better connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and lead to overall development, with land values along the corridor expected to rise significantly.