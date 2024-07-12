Journalist Association Calls for End to Attacks on Newspaper Offices in Andhra Pradesh

The District President of the Photo Video Journalist Association, Meesala Ramaswamy, has urged for an end to the ongoing attacks on newspaper offices in Andhra Pradesh. In a recent petition submitted at the Kurnool Collector's office, DRO Madhusudan Rao, on behalf of Deccan Chronicle Kurnool correspondent TV Prasad Prasad, called for immediate action to stop these attacks.

Ramaswamy emphasized the importance of a free and unbiased media in upholding the principles of democracy. He expressed concern that the government's criticism of newspapers that highlight public issues could tarnish the image of democracy. Ramaswamy condemned the attacks on newspaper offices as an attempt to silence the media and suppress freedom of the press.

The leaders of political parties and journalists have also raised concerns about the growing trend of attacks on news organizations. Recent incidents in Delhi, where the central government targeted news outlets, and in Kurnool, where a newspaper office was attacked, have sparked outrage among journalists and media professionals.

During the petition submission at the Collector's office, journalists TV Prasad, Srinivasulu, Raghavendra Zakir, and Vali were present to show their support for the cause. The Photo Video Journalist Association is calling for swift action to ensure the safety and freedom of media organizations in Andhra Pradesh.

It is crucial for the authorities to address these attacks and protect the rights of journalists to report the news without fear of intimidation or violence. The media plays a vital role in informing the public and holding those in power accountable, and any attempt to suppress press freedom must be condemned and stopped immediately.