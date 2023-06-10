JP Nadda's addresses meeting at Srikalahasti, says Modi is against vote bank politics

BJP National President JP Nadda said that Prime Minister Modi will never do vote bank politics and opined that the latter had diverted the vote bank politics towards responsible politics. He aid that Modi is inclined towards the policy of development of the entire country.

Speaking at a public meeting organised by the BJP in Srikalahasti, JP Nadda said that the centre is working for the welfare of the poor, SCs and farmers. " Before Modi became the Prime Minister, there were 19,000 villages without electricity and today there is no village in the country without electricity facility," he said adding that the 59 villages had internet facility through fiber cable, which was increased to more than 2 lakh villages have internet access.

The BJP National President said that the centre is providing Ra. 5 lakh insurance to the 50 crore people in the country besides spending Rs.80,00 crores for the treatment of people. He said that nine crore people have been give free gas connection Under Ujjwala scheme.

AP BJP state president Somu Veerraju said that there is no development in any region of the state and criticized Jagan for using his photos on the rice given by Modi and the houses given by the center are being painted in YSRCP flag colors.