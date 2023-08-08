JSP flays CM for 225 files getting approval without his knowledge

Guntur: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar questioned why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not responding to the data theft in the CMO.

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar questioned why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not responding to the data theft in the CMO.

Addressing the media in Guntur city on Monday, he alleged that 225 files got CM’s digital signature approval in the name of e-filing without his knowledge. “What are those files, which got CMO approval without the CM’s knowledge? Why the CM did not order an inquiry on the data theft? Whether the files relating to lands, postings, mining and transfers,” he wondered. He criticised that there is no transparency in the CMO, adding that, “I have never seen this kind of situation in the state before.”

Nadendla Manohar flayed the officials in the CMO for accepting bribes for every work. He alleged that the officials in the CMO have fixed rate for every work and taking bribes including for transfers, while the CM was confined to pressing buttons. He said the CM should have taken action on the officials, who committed irregularities in the CMO. He alleged that CM along with his coterie is earning several crores of rupees per day. He alleged that ward volunteers are collecting the data relating to the families in their jurisdiction. “What the government is doing with the personal data of the people? Which organisation is supervising the data and who is responsible if the data is misused,” he questioned.

Relating to the TTD, the JSP leader criticised the YSRCP government for changing the TTD as a commercial organisation. He said JSP chief Pawan Kalyan had questioned why TTD is not giving receipts to the devotees, who paid Rs 10,000 to Sri Vani Trust for Srivari Darshanam. He informed that he will contest from Tenali Assembly constituency in the coming elections.