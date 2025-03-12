JSP gears up for formation day fete

Vizianagaram: The Jana Sena Party (JSP) is making extensive preparations to celebrate its formation day on March 14 in Pithapuram.

As part of the festivities, Gurana Ayyalu, a state committee member of the party, released a poster and distributed party flags to the cadre in the region.

He said the JSP is committed to working for the welfare of the poor and common people in the state, with party chief Pawan Kalyan’s vision focused on empowering women and the downtrodden in every possible way.

Ayyalu urged party members to hoist the JSP flag at their homes and actively spread awareness about the formation day celebrations. He also said that arrangements have been made for six buses and 50 cars to transport party workers to Pithapuram, calling on every member to participate in the event and contribute to strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the unity within the party, Ayyalu stated that the district wing of the JSP is free from internal divisions, with all leaders working cohesively to bolster the party’s presence and impact.