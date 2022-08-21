JSP gears up for Pawan's Jana Vani in Tirupati today

Tirupati: The mood is upbeat among Jana Sena cadres ahead of the visit of the party chief Pawan Kalyan to Tirupati on Sunday. The actor -cum-politician will be organising Jana Vani programme in the city in which he will receive grievances from people of Rayalaseema and Nellore districts. This is the fourth Jana Vani programme of Pawan since he launched it in July. So far, he conducted it twice in Vijayawada and once in Bhimavaram. He is expected to meet tenant farmers of Kadapa district. The problems of TTD forest workers, red sanders smuggling, contract workers issues, increasing land grabbing cases among various other things may also figure during his interaction with the people.

Tirupati Jana Sena leadership has been making elaborate arrangements for making their party chief's visit a grand success. He stays in Hotel Taj on Saturday night and will reach GRR convention on Tirupati - Chittoor highway near Balaji Dairy in a massive rally. The rally will start at 8.30 am while the Jana Vani programme is scheduled to start at 10 am.

The party is clearly focussing on people's issues more to win their hearts. Jana Vani programme is said to be another attempt in that direction. In the recent times, JSP leaders have been criticising TTD for various reasons and Pawan may also expose the party's view on this.

Party Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal told The Hans India that Pawan Kalyan will focus on various local issues. The role of ruling party leaders in the sand mafia has become a major problem. Land grabbing has become a serious issue. There are various other issues and Pawan will react on all these during his interaction with the people.

He said the cadres were very much enthusiastic about their leader's visit. They all will extend a grand welcome to Pawan and made all arrangements for the programme. They are all expecting that the visit will bring the much needed Josh in the party in the run up for next Assembly elections.