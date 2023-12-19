  • Menu
JSP leaders join YSRCP

Jana Sena Party leaders from Pedana join YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on Mondy
Highlights

Vijayawada: Jana Sena leader of Pedana unit in Krishna district Yadlapalli Ram Sudhir joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office on Monday.

Along with Ram Sudhir, Jana Sena local leaders Yadlapalli Lokesh, P. Lakshmi Narayana, M. Pawan and T. Jagadessh Prasad also joined the YSRCP.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh was also present.

