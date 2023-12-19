JSP leaders join YSRCP

Vijayawada: Jana Sena leader of Pedana unit in Krishna district Yadlapalli Ram Sudhir joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office on Monday.

Along with Ram Sudhir, Jana Sena local leaders Yadlapalli Lokesh, P. Lakshmi Narayana, M. Pawan and T. Jagadessh Prasad also joined the YSRCP.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh was also present.