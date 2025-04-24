JSP pays tributes to Pahalgam victims

Mangalagiri: Condemning the heinous act in which terrorists killed 28 tourists in an attack in Pehalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Jana Sena Party lowered its flag to half mast at its central office here on Wednesday as a mark of tribute to the deceased.

Upon learning of this attack, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was deeply disturbed. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

Speaking on the occasion, Government Whip in Legislative Council Pidugu Hariprasad said that it is deeply painful that innocent lives were lost. The Pehalgam attack will remain a dark day for the nation.

JSP strongly condemned the killing of 28 tourists by terrorists in Baisaran area. Three days of mourning programmes will be observed.

On Wednesday evening, candles will be lit at the party’s central office and across all regions of the state to pray for the peace of the souls of those, who lost their lives in the terror attack.

On Friday, human chain programmes will be held, and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan will also participate in a human chain in one of the regions in the state.

Hariprasad urged not only Jana Sainiks and Veera Mahilas, but every patriot, who loves the nation to participate in these programmes to express solidarity with the martyrs.

Nellimarla MLA Lokam Nagamadhavi, chairman of the Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation Chillapalli Srinivas, party leaders Ammishetty Vasu, Mandali Rajesh, Bethapudi Vijay Shekhar, J Raja Reddy, G Chiranjeevi and others participated.