JSP to celebrate its formation day in Machilipatnam

Vijayawada (NTR district): The Jana Sena Party (JSP) is going to celebrate its 10th Formation Day at Machilipatnam of Krishna district on March 14. On this occasion, a massive meeting will be held in 34 acres near Machilipatnam. JSP chief Pawan Kalayan will leave Mangalagiri party office in Varahi Vehicle to address a meeting on the formation day to be held at 5 pm on March 14.





Revealing the details at Mangalagiri party office on Thursday, Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar informed that as per the directions of the party chief, they would organise a massive meeting in Machilipatnam to mark the party's 10th formation day. He added that farmers already gave 34 acres of land to organise the meeting. "Pawan Kalyan has faced many difficulties after establishing the party nine years ago, but he never lost his patience and is moving forward for the future of the State and future generations," he stated. Manohar said that the party's 10th formation day meeting will be held in an unprecedented manner and this meeting is organised for the future of the State. Pawan Kalyan will explain the future activities of party during the meeting, he informed. The JSP leader further stated that the party is not participating in MLC elections and asked the public to vote against the YSRCP to defeat it for the development of the State. He further dared the CM to develop roads in all the 175 constituencies across the State and challenged the YSRCP to contest elections without I-Pack. He alleged that the CM understood that the public decided to send YSRCP to home in the coming elections.