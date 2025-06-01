JSP vows to fight against child rape

Anantapur: A child rape is a crime that is being committed by the people and they should be punished strictly, said Jana Sena Party district president and AHUDA chairman TC Varun.

YSR Kadapa district leader Kambala Dinne said that the incident where a three-year-old girl was raped by her own relatives shocked the entire society and he strongly condemned the incident.

He said that there is a need to make the POCSO Act stricter and stop the atrocities being committed against minors.

He said that the police department will create awareness about good touch and bad touch from the school level and also explain what strict action will be taken if rape is committed. He said that the Central and State governments will work to completely ban pornographic websites. He said that no one can be indifferent towards human beings, and such psychos should be expelled from the society and given strict imprisonment.