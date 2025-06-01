Live
- BJP dismisses report on using Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh as faces of women-centric campaign
- TG govt giving big push to tribal education: MLA
- Ration shops reopened in line with public demand: Minister BC Janardhan Reddy
- Heavy rains forecasted across AP and Telangana for three days
- Alleti tours Sarangapur mandal
- Doctors warn against tobacco use
- CII elects Rajiv Memani as new President for 2025-26
- Congress chief echoing Pakistan's lines: Giriraj Singh slams Kharge over Op Sindoor remarks
- Seethakka chairs review meet
- Delhi: CBI arrests IRS officer, aide in bribery case
JSP vows to fight against child rape
A child rape is a crime that is being committed by the people and they should be punished strictly, said Jana Sena Party district president and AHUDA chairman TC Varun.
Anantapur: A child rape is a crime that is being committed by the people and they should be punished strictly, said Jana Sena Party district president and AHUDA chairman TC Varun.
YSR Kadapa district leader Kambala Dinne said that the incident where a three-year-old girl was raped by her own relatives shocked the entire society and he strongly condemned the incident.
He said that there is a need to make the POCSO Act stricter and stop the atrocities being committed against minors.
He said that the police department will create awareness about good touch and bad touch from the school level and also explain what strict action will be taken if rape is committed. He said that the Central and State governments will work to completely ban pornographic websites. He said that no one can be indifferent towards human beings, and such psychos should be expelled from the society and given strict imprisonment.