Judicial commission begins inquiry into the Guntur stampede incident

The judicial inquiry into the stampede incident during the distribution of sarees in Guntur has started. The inquiry was conducted by a committee headed by retired judge Seshasayana Reddy who went to the grounds where the stampede took place and conducted an investigation.



After that, the Chairman of the Committee conducted an inquiry at the Intelligence Bureau office. Those who attended the distribution of sarees event that eyewitnesses who were present during the stampede was questioned by the committee. A large number of women appeared before the committee to explain what happened that day.

The retired judge also inquired as to in how many vehicles the gifts were brought and spoke to the DSP who saw the security arrangements that day. He spoke to District Collector Venugopal Reddy, SP Arif Hafeez, DSPs Sitaramaiah and JC Prashanthi at the spot of the incident.

He took measurements to determine the area of the ground and spoke to the local leaders. A local TDP corporator said that it was unfortunate that the stampede happened.