Judiciary working like guardian to protect spirit of Constitution: CJ

Nelapadu(Guntur district): Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur unfurled the national flag on the High Court premises here on Sunday in connection with the celebrations of the Republic Day.

After receiving the guard of honour, the Chief Justice said that the judiciary has been working like a guardian to keep up the spirit of the Constitution. He exhorted the judges and the advocates to be more responsible while working in the judiciary.

“The sovereign, socialist and secular democratic country like ours would reach greater heights and the 76th Republic Day celebrations would give a direction in this respect,” he said.

The Indian Republic has been exemplary to a number of countries across the world. The Indian Constitution is an amalgamation of the tradition and modernity and is providing equal rights to all to develop socially, politically and economically.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas highlighted the role of advocates to protect the spirit of the Constitution.

State Bar Council president N Dwarakanath Reddy said that the Indian judiciary has been playing a key role to protect the democracy.

High Court Bar Association president K Chidambaram, several judges, deputy solicitor general P Ponna Rao, public prosecutor M Lakshminarayana, additional advocate general E Sambasiva Pratap, High Court registrar general Srinivasa Sivaram, several registrars, members of the Bar Association and the Bar Council were also present.