June 4 created history in AP politics: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: On completion of the first year of TDP-led NDA's victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said June 4, 2024, was the day that created history in the state politics.

"The day when dictators were swept away by the people's revolution. The day the people drove away, the madness that had been unleashed in the name of power. The day when the psycho regime came to an end and every citizen enjoyed freedom and peace," the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president posted on 'X'. Naidu recalled that it was the day when democracy was restored in the state by people who voted as a movement.

He said it was a day when the state, hurt by state terrorism, was placed in the hands of the coalition and ushered in welfare, development, and good governance, a day when the state won with the struggle of the yellow soldiers, the movement of the Jana Sainiks, and the support of the BJP.

The Chief Minister said the coalition government is working every day by treating the power given by the people a year ago as a responsibility to rebuild the state. "To fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people and to live up to the trust they placed in us, we have strengthened the governance, provided welfare and put the development back on rails," Naidu wrote.

The CM stated that on the occasion of the completion of a year of the one-sided verdict given to change the direction of the state and recalling the victory, he bows his head before the people.

"We promise to undertake many more development and welfare programs in the next four years. Congratulations and thanks to the workers and leaders of the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party, who paved the way for the victory of the alliance with their uncompromising fight against the destructive rulers," he added.