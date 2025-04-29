June month Srivari seva online quota to release on april 30

Tirumala: The online quota for the month of June in Srivari Seva for different formats of Sevas is set to release on April 30.

The quota release includes, General Srivari Seva for both Tirumala and Tirupati at 11am, Navaneetha Seva exclusively for Women at 12 noon, Parakamani Seva exclusively for Men at 1pm and the new one Group Leader Seva will be at 2pm. Following the instructions of the CM of AP N Chandrababu Naidu to enhance the quality of service in Srivari Seva with an aim to provide better services to the multitude of pilgrims visiting Tirumala and Tirupati, a team of officials have visited Sri Satya Sai Seva Organisation(SSSSO)-Puttaparthy, Isha Foundation-Coimbattore and Art of Living-Bengaluru.

After the Study tour, the TTD mandarins have brought several reforms in Srivari Seva and in the first phase a few will be included while the new application by JIO is launched on April 30. Several other reforms will be included in the coming releases in a phased manner. From the past two years, sevaks who retired from various government institutions have been rendering services as senior sevaks. Those who are aged between 45years to 70years, shall apply under this category and these Senior Sevaks henceforth will be referred to as Group Leaders and they shall offer their services for a period of 15days or one month or up to three months by selecting the option online of their choice.

These Group Leaders will play a vital role in streamlining the srivari sevaks by discharging the services of supervision, taking attendance of srivari sevaks of the respective points allotted to them and finally evaluating the services of sevaks as excellent, good and average.

Similarly, a separate quota is opening for general category of male sevaks, with a minimum qualification of Tenth Standard, to book online for Parakamani Seva also.