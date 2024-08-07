Jungle Clearance Work Begins in Amaravati Capital

In a significant development for the long-stalled capital of Amaravati, Municipal Urban Development Minister Narayana inaugurated jungle clearance work on Wednesday morning. The minister performed a pooja to mark the commencement of the project, which aims to clear overgrown vegetation from the area.

The government has set an ambitious goal to remove all 58,000 acres of tumma trees and thorn bushes within a month. Minister Narayana emphasized that this initiative will help land allottees gain a better understanding of their designated plots. The clearance will focus on areas earmarked for the construction of government complexes, as well as LPS infra zones and trunk infra areas, where dense underbrush and barbed wire currently hinder progress.

The announcement comes after a prolonged period of stagnation in construction activities in Amaravati, which has remained at a standstill for the past five years. This lack of development has allowed the jungle to grow thickly, creating additional challenges for future infrastructure projects.