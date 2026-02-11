Jungle Raj in AP, alleges YSRCP

Guntur: Former MLA Chirla Jaggireddy, former minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, and former MLA Malladi Vishnu strongly condemned the recent attacks on the residence and office of YSR Congress Party leader Ambati Rambabu, terming them deliberate and politically motivated acts. They visited the residence of Rambabu at Vikas Nagar here on Tuesday and consoled his family members and extended support on behalf of YSRCP.

Speaking to the media, they alleged that the state is currently witnessing “Red Book governance” and jungle raj–like conditions, with a complete breakdown of law and order.

The leaders stated that attacks on women and political opponents reflect a barbaric mindset and questioned the moral authority of the Home Minister, accusing her of being ineffective and unethical. The speakers alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh have foisted as many as 53 false cases against Ambati Rambabu to suppress the voice of the people. Despite continuous harassment, they asserted that Ambati Rambabu would continue to stand firmly for public issues.