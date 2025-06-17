Live
Justice will be ensured for complainants, says SP Ratna
District Superintendent of Police (SP) V Ratna on Monday assured that justice will be delivered to complainants by conducting thorough investigations within the legal framework.
Participating in the Public Grievances Redressal System programme held at the Conference Hall of the District Police Office, she received a total of 80 complaints from the public.
Participating in the Public Grievances Redressal System programme held at the Conference Hall of the District Police Office, she received a total of 80 complaints from the public.
Speaking on the occasion, she stated that all complaints would be investigated thoroughly in accordance with the law and resolved appropriately. She instructed concerned officials via phone to resolve legally valid issues immediately and to ensure that complaints are not repeated.
She emphasized swift and just action, directing officials to act promptly and deliver justice without delay. The grievances received during the programme included family disputes, land issues, cyber frauds, and property distribution conflicts.
Along with the SP, Puttaparthi DSP Vijay Kumar, Women’s PS DSP Adinarayana, and Legal Advisor Sainath Reddy, along with police staff, also participated in the event.