Kadapa: 600 quintals of PDS rice seized, 2 held

Kadapa: Police seized 600 quintals of ration rice worth Rs 9 lakh and arrested two persons in Badvel town on Monday.

The accused were identified as M Venkata Surendra and V Sunil of Badvel town. According to Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan, following credible information over illegal transportation of PDS rice, police kept vigil on some persons in the town.

In this connection, Badvel town Circle Inspector Ramesh Babu and revenue officials noticed a lorry coming from a godown owned by Yadala Krishnamurthy located at Ruparampet in the town on Monday.

Immediately, they conducted raids on the godown and detained V Surendra allegedly responsible for loading PDS rice into the lorry. The SP said during the interrogation, the accused confessed to crime along with his brother Sunil selling the PDS rice to Srinivasulu Reddy and Chandrasekhar, who were running rice mills at Mandya and Bhagepalle of Karnataka state.

SP said the duo collecting PDS rice from near villages and transporting it to Karnataka state for some time. He said another 20 people, who indulged in the crime, would be arrested soon.

The SP appealed to people to inform to police through dial 100 whenever they notice illegal transportation of PDS rice and their names should be kept secret.