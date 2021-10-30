Kadapa: By Election for Badvel reserved constituency started in a slow manner on Saturday

Kadapa: Total 2,15,292 voters are going to exercise their franchise in 281 polling centers in the constituency. Among them 1,07,915 were male, 1,07, 915 female voters. 22 were transgenders. Total 1124 staff were deployed for the purpose.

Total 3,089 police personals have been deployed for smooth conduct of electoral procuders. 214 problematic centers were identified against total 281 polling centers.

As many as 15 candidates are in the fray.

Meanwhile polling stopped in Porumamilla due to technical problem witnessed in EVM's.