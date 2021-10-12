Kadapa: Collector Vijaya Rama Raju asks electorate to exercise franchise in fair manner

Kadapa: District Collector and Electoral Officer (EO) V Vijaya Rama Raju has sought the cooperation of candidates for the smooth conduct of elections in Badvel constituency.

Addressing the contesting candidates here on Monday, the Collector said that the aspirants can clarify any kind of doubts with the officials regarding the electoral procedures.

As per the directions of Election Commission(EC), he said the candidates should have right to lodge complaints with the administration either in written form or 1950 tollfree number or newly introduced C vigil app for finding immediate solution to their problem. On the occasion, the Collector also urged the electorate to exercise their franchise in fair manner as the administration has taken all precautionary measures for smooth conduct of bypoll.

Rajampet Sub-Collector, who also Election Returning Officer(ERO) Ketan Garg said that 35 nominations were received for bypoll of which 9 nominations were invalid due to various reasons and rest of nominations are filed in order.

Election Observer for expenditure Sheel Ashish urged the candidates and electorate to follow the guidelines of Election Commission in the interest of conducting the elections in free and fair manner. Candidates contesting from various political parties, Assistant Election Returning Officers and others were present.