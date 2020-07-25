Kadapa: Constructive Steps taken to regulate Coronavirus says Minister A Suresh

Kadapa: Educational minister also incharge minister for Kadapa district A. Suresh has said that people not to worry about COVID-19 as government has initiated all necessary steps to regulate the Caronavirus menas in the district.

The minister who was in Kadapa conducted review meeting over ongoing situation along with Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, MLA's, collector CH. Harikiran, SP K. Anburajan on Saturday.

However the minister admitted that there was alarming situation prevailing following huge surge of COVID-19 but people need not to panic government will ensure all steps by allocating adiquate funds to address the problem.

He said that 5 Carona Care Centers(CCC's) various places like Global Engineering College Haj Bhavan, Srinivasa Engineering College, Kandula Engineering College, Yogi Vemana University in Kadapa city. The minister has claimed that AP is the only state in the country providing infrastructure facilities like Rapid tests, tests results 108 vehicles etc in the interest of people.

The minister said that government is spending Rs 500 on each patient every day during quarantine period. Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy said that there was 1.20lakh tests were conducted among them 4,500 were tested positive till date in the district. He urged the people to stay indoors unless there was emergency. He said that death rate also huge in Kadapa district.

District Collector CH. Harikiran said that 500 containment zones were established in the district. He said that no scarcity of funds and the district administration is ensuring all steps to provide qualitative medical services to the patients in quarantine centers.

He said 2,192caronavirus patients were get discharged till date in the district. Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy, MLA's S. Raghurami Reddy, M. Mallikarjuna Reddy, M. Sudheer Reddy P. Ravindranath Reddy, and others were present.