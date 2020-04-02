Kadapa declared 'buffer zone' after reporting 15 coronavirus positive cases

The Kadapa district officials have declared the district as a buffer zone on Thursday after a spurt in number of coronavirus positive cases. As many as 15 people are confirmed of coronavirus positive on Wednesday. Out of 15 cases reported in the district, four people from Kadapa city, seven from Prodduturu town, two from Vempalli, one from Badwelu and one from Pulivendula were infected with the coronavirus.

All these positive cases are said be linked to Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the convocation at Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah at Delhi between March 15-17. The infected people are being treated at Fatima Medical College in Kadapa suburb.

On the other hand, officials have also identified 86 people from the district who attended the prayers at Nizamuddin in Delhi and placed them in quarantine and are tracing the people who have come into contact with those who returned from Delhi.

The collector Hari Kiran who visited the COVID-19 Hospital set up at Fatima Medical College near Pulivendula Road inquired about accommodation and said that the Kadapa city will be covered under buffer zone in order to detect coronavirus positive cases.

The city is divided into two zone core zone around three kilometers radius covering Saipeta, Abdul Nabi Street and Alan Khan villages and buffer zone at five kilometers radius around the core zone. People are urged not to get out of homes without any valid reason.