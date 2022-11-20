Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha asks students to utilise libraries properly

Kadapa (YSR District): Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha on Sunday described the libraries as treasure house of knowledge. Participating in the valedictory of National Library Week celebrations at Velpula village of Vemula mandal in the district, the minister said that the government has set up YSR digital libraries in all mandals across the district.

The minister urged the parents to encourage their children to read books every day to update their knowledge. He recalled several people in the district occupied higher positions after reading books at the Charles Phillip Brown Research Centre for Languages(CPBRCL) in Kadapa city.

District Libraries Chairman Lingala Usharani said that the government was conducting National Libraries week celebrations to create awareness among people on the importance of libraries. Mayor K Suresh Babu said after YSR Congress party came to power, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated several steps and digitizing libraries for the benefit of students.