Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha tells people no need to panic

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that people need not to worry about spread of coronavirus as the government has taken all precautionary measures to prevent the disease.



After inspecting quarantine wards at Fathima Medical College here on Thursday, he said that government is spending adequate funds for establishing a number of quarantine wards and to provide facilities in the hospitals to tackle coronavirus menace .

However, the Deputy Chief Minister admitted that the situation has become serious with the outbreak of coronavirus in the district. He appealed to the people to extend their cooperation to the government by staying at their homes.

He said that 15 corona positive cases were found in the district, and results of 32 cases have yet to be received.

He said distract administration has declared the areas of corona positive cases as Red Zones, so that people can avoid going to the areas.

Amzath Basha further said that people should maintain social distance at market places and the administration is taking all steps for supply of essential commodities at door step of people. He also inspected some divisions in the city.

Kadapa RDO Malola, tahsildar A Sivarami Reddy, RIMS Superintendent Giridhar and others were present.