Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha thanks voters for electing YSRCP candidates

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has assured that water will be supplied for all farmlands in Mydukuru constituency.

Participating in a victory convention held here on Wednesday, the Deputy Chief Minister recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who laid foundation stones for Rajoli and Joladarasi irrigation projects during his recent visit, was keen on completing these projects soon.

Thanking people of Mydukuru constituency for providing thumping victory to the candidates supported by YSR Congress in the panchayat elections, the minister said that it is the responsibility of the government to develop the constituency in all fronts as a gratitude.

The minister pointed out that YSRCP never feared over participating in the elections as it has launched several welfare programmes for their benefit. Mydukuru MLA Settipalli Raghu Rami Reddy, Kadapa District Cooperative Central Bank Chairman Tirupal Reddy, former mayor Suresh and others were present.