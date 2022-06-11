'Kadapa development witnessed in YSR tenure'

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that road extension works taken up with Rs 240 crore are under various stages of progress in Kadapa city. Addressing media along with Mayor K Suresh Babu here on Friday, he said already Rs 103 crore worth road extension works were completed and remaining works are at various stages of construction. Ruling out the comments of TDP that roads were in bad condition in Kadapa, he said the party has no moral right to criticise the government as former chief minister N Chandra Babu Naidu least bothered about development Kadapa city during his 14 years rule despite several appeals. He said development of Kadapa was witnessed between 2004-09 during rule of late chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. He said YSR was responsible for establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Yogi Vemana University (YVU), airport and other development works in the city.

He said Cancer hospital with Rs 74 crore was under progress. Mayor Suresh Babu said that development was witnessed during 5-year tenure of late YSR and now, his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy developing Kadapa. Joint Collector C M Saikanth Varma and District Agriculture Advisory Board Chairman S Prasad Reddy were present.