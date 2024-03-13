Kadapa: Dy CM offers prayers at Ameen Peer Dargah

Kadapa (YSR District): As Muslims around the world observe the sacred month of Ramadan, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Minority Welfare, S B Amzath Basha offered prayers for universal peace and prosperity and emphasised the significance of fasting as a spiritual endeavor to promote harmony and goodwill, here on Tuesday.

He participated at the inaugural Iftar programme at the Ameen Peer Dargah after breaking the fast marking the commencement of Ramzan.

Speaking on the occasion, he underscored the profound significance of Ramadan as a time for reflection, piety, and charity, highlighting the virtues of love, brotherhood, and humanity embedded within its observance.

He lauded the spirit of unity and religious harmony prevailing in the city.