Kadapa: Four smugglers held, 10.5 kg ganja seized

Kadapa: In a significant crackdown on narcotics smuggling, Kadapa Two Town police have arrested four persons and a minor for their involvement in smuggling and distributing ganja. They also seized 10.5 kg ganja, one bike and five mobile phones.
Following the instructions of SP Siddharth Kaushal and under the supervision of Kadapa SDPO MD Sharif, Kadapa Two Town police station CI G. Ibrahim and his team SIs MNS Rayudu and MA Khan, and others nabbed the smugglers at Dorala Gorilu, Masapeta on Thursday morning.
The accused were identified as Sheikh Sameer (22), son of Sheikh Dood Peer; Sheikh Mohammed Ghouse (31), son of Mahbub Basha; Sheikh Mohammed Rafi (21), son of Ghafoor; and Sheikh Sameer (18), son of Sheikh Shafi, and all are residents of Kadapa town.
During interrogation, the suspects admitted to acquiring ganja from individuals named Asif and Ajju, to distribute it in Kadapa town and surrounding areas.
SP Siddharth Kaushal stated that history sheets will be opened on those, who repeatedly
involved in narcotics crimes and assured strict enforcement of law to curb such illegal activities.