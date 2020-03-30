Kadapa: Free rice distribution, Over 1.06 lakh people covered in the first phase

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that in the wake of lockdown declared by Centre, the State government planned to distribute rice and red gram at free of cost to white ration card holders.

Speaking after distributing ration to the beneficiaries at Sankarapuram in the city on Sunday, Amzath Basha said the beneficiaries need not worry over securing ration as sufficient quantities of ration available with the government.

He said fair price shops would be opened from 6 am to 1 pm every day and appealed to people not to congregate at shops for collecting the ration. He asked the people to bring their problems to his notice for immediate redressal.

Earlier, the minister visited fish market in the city. Meanwhile in a press statement Joint Collector M Gouthami said that as many as 1,06,897 white ration card holders had ration through 1,616 FPs in the 1st phase of distribution in the district. Kadapa Municipal Commissioner Lavanna and others were present.