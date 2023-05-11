Kadapa: Govt aims at providing transparent justice to victims

Kadapa (YSR district): Describing ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme as a brainchild of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has appealed to people to utilise it properly to get better results.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the collector said that to provide speedy and transparent justice to the victims, government formed a District-level audit team (DLAT) comprising with ZP CEO, CPO, SDC Koneru Ranga Rao Committee (KRRC) Tahsildar (Meeseva), Medical Officer at district level and a Pursuation Management Unit(PMU) headed by Nodal Officer at mandal level.

The Collector said that officers from Revenue Panchayat Raj, Medical& Health, Home, Agriculture departments would be acted as members.

He said that these teams would coordinate with Police department in the interest of providing transparent justice to the victims.

He said that DLAT and PMU would submit a detailed note to the District Collector and SP every fortnight to avoid delay in finding solution to the problem.

In case officials close the petition without finding a solution, he said the DLAT can have right to reopen it in the interest of victim.

He said the updates of representation to the petitioner would be informed through1902 tollfree number.

He said that after launching of Spandana programme, out of 42,433 petitions 41,616 were solved registering a 98.07 percent till date.

Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan has appealed to the public to inform police department over any kind of problems through 1902 tollfree number. CPO Venkat Rao and I&PR AD P Venugopala Reddy were present.