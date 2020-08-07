Kadapa: JC Prabhakar Reddy, Asmith Reddy released

Kadapa: Tadipatri former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy were released from the central prison here on Thursday. They were given bail on Wednesday.



Following the submission of bail papers to the prison authorities by JC Prabhakar Reddy's lawyers, they duo were released at 7 pm. A large number of supporters gathered at the prison to welcome them.

Speaking to media persons, J C Diwakar Reddy's son Pavan Kumar Reddy said that JC family was never afraid of cases. He said that the government may foist several more cases on their family in the coming days to cow them down but they would never surrender.

Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy were arrested around two months ago on the charges of submitting fake documents related to registration of buses.