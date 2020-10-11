Kadapa: Journalists told to improve writing skills

Kadapa: Press Academy Chairman Devireddy Srinath Reddy has said the journalists will play crucial role in highlighting various incidents happening in the society.

Inaugurating training classes for rural reporters here, he said that Press Academy was conducting several programmes for the development of journalists and called upon them to improve their writing skills as per the changing trends.

Government advisor Devulapalle Amar said rural reporters should adopt technology as it will be more useful for them in their profession.

He also expressed concern over glorifying of fake news in social media posts creating confusion among people. Government chief whip G Srikanth Reddy lauded the role of journalists during coronavirus pandemic. SP K K N Anburajan and others were present.