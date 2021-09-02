Kadapa: LIC capable of meeting any challenge, says APGB chief

Kadapa: Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank(APGB) chairman Rakesh Kashyap said that LIC is having capacity in achieving financial challenges by adapting itself to market conditions.

Speaking after inaugurating LIC Week Day celebrations here on Wednesday, the APGBChairman lauded that achieving 75 per cent share is not an ordinary thing in the present competitive market as it was only possible for LIC due to commitment of agents working in it.

He said that APGB has secured excellent business result with Joint partnership of LICin Kadapa division. LIC SDM K. Giridhar said that LIC has been playing a remarkable role in developing Indian economy with help of 1.08lakh staff and 13lakh agents rendering services across the country.

He said that LIC is having 26lakh policy holders in Kadapa division. He said that 99 percent of death claims were settled in Kadapa division.

PersonnelManager DJ Sreenivas, representatives from LIC unions Paramahamsa, Veeraprathap, Raghunatha Reddy, Suresh Naik, Nagaraju Achari and others were present.