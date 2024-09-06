  • Menu
Kadapa: LIC takes out rally

LIC employees and others taking out a rally in Kadapa on Thursday
LIC employees and others taking out a rally in Kadapa on Thursday

Kadapa: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) plays a pivotal role in business, services and nation-building, said Senior Divisional Manager GKRV Ravikumar.

On the sixth day of Insurance Week celebrations, a grand rally was organised by LIC, drawing large number of employees, officials, agents and policy holders here on Thursday.

SDM Ravikumar highlighted LIC’s dominance in the life insurance market with a 70% market share and a 98.4% claim settlement rate, making it a trusted partner for families. He emphasised that no institution can match LIC in providing funds for the country’s development. Ravikumar urged people to take advantage of policies like Jeevan Utsav, Jeevan Dhara 2, Jeevan Shanti and Nivesh Plus.

Marketing Manager Syam Sundar Rao, Sales Manager Salman Raju, Srinath Reddy, Venkatakrishna, Nityanand Reddy, Chandrapal, Sanjay, Raghunath Reddy, Avadhanam Srinivas, Sudhakar, Ramamjaneyulu, Reddy Bhaskar, Habibullah Khan and others were present.

