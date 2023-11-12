Kadapa: Maulana Abul Kalam remembered

Kadapa: District Collector V Vijay Rama Raju recalled the great services of Bharat Ratna Dr Maulana Abul Kalam Azad for achieving independence to India. His commitment for Hindu -Muslim unity was indispensable, he hailed.



He paid floral tributes to the photo of Abul Kalam Azad at the 136th birth anniversary programme at the Collectorate here on Saturday, the Collector recalled the great instances of freedom struggle in which Abul Kalama Azad played historical role. he informed that the Central government has declared the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as National Education Day while the State government has taken the initiative to celebrate the day as Minorities Welfare Day. Dr Maulana was the first Union Education Minister, who established Delhi University.

Trainee Collector Bharadwaj, district revenue officer Gangadhar Goud, State Minority Commission member Hidayathulla, Kadapa corporator Shafi, district Minority Welfare Officer S Imran and others participated in the programme.