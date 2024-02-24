Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand asks officials the expedite development works

Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS emphasized the importance of completing the construction works in a timely manner and ensuring that the quality of the work is maintained. He also highlighted the need for proper maintenance of the newly developed areas such as Gandhi Plaza, Eat Street, Akkaipally Park, Skating Ring, and Gallery.

The directive to the engineering department officials to adhere to the design specifications and complete the works without any delays demonstrates the Commissioner's commitment to ensuring that the public spaces are developed efficiently and effectively.

Furthermore, the instructions given to the Horticulture Department officials to ensure the greenery and overall aesthetics of the newly developed areas reflect the importance of creating a pleasant environment for the public to enjoy.

Overall, Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand's proactive approach towards overseeing the development of public spaces shows a dedication to enhancing the quality of life for the residents of the area.