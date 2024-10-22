Kadapa Municipal Commissioner Inspects Key Areas to Improve Sanitation and Infrastructure

In a proactive effort to enhance the cleanliness and infrastructure of the city, Commissioner N. Manoj Reddy conducted inspections today across several key areas, including Nagarajupeta, Rythu Bazar Bridge, Chinna Machipalli, Alankan Palli, Rudrabharathipeta, Almaspeta, and the Municipal Stadium. The inspections involved collaboration with Engineering Officers and Sanitation Department Officials.

During the visit, significant issues were identified that require immediate attention. At Narayana Bridge, large heaps of garbage were discovered, prompting the Commissioner to order the sanitation staff to clean the area without delay. In the Farmer's Market area, an urgent need for a change in the garbage disposal site was highlighted, alongside a request to address water storage problems and tidy up the market's entrance.

In Chinnamachupalli, Commissioner Reddy suggested a review of the door-to-door garbage collection process to enhance the services provided to residents. Meanwhile, at Alankanapalli, encroachments on the roads were noted, resulting in fines issued to offenders and immediate orders for removal.



In Rudra Bharti Peta, concerns were raised regarding water accumulation on the roads, with officials from the engineering department tasked with finding a solution. At 37/1 Almaspeta, the Commissioner directed engineering officials to devise plans for converting the Secretariat while also reviewing the area's sanitary conditions.

Looking ahead, Commissioner Reddy stressed the importance of readying the Municipal Stadium for an upcoming army rally, ensuring it remains in optimal condition for such events.

The inspection was attended by Executive Engineer Dhana Lakshmi, Assistant Engineers, Sanitation Division Officers, and various municipal staff members, all of whom contributed to the efforts aimed at improving Kadapa’s infrastructure and public health standards.







