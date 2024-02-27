Kadapa Municipal Commissioner inspects various areas in MCC Putlampalli Industrial estate

Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS recently conducted an inspection of various areas in MCC Putlampalli Industrial Estate, including the MRF Garbage Transfer Station in Ukkaipally and the Garbage Transfer Station in Vinayaka Nagar. The visit was done alongside officials from the Sanitation and Engineering Departments, as well as contractors.

During the inspection, Sanitation Department officials were instructed to evaluate the micro compost process at the newly constructed MCC in Potlampalli and ensure that micro compost is prepared for every 10 tonnes of garbage. Additionally, the Engineering Department was directed to address an electrical issue found outside the mission.

Further discussions were held regarding the micro composting process and the officials of the Horticulture Department were tasked with initiating plantation efforts in the area. At the Garbage Transfer Station in Potlampalli, measures were put in place to ensure the segregation of garbage from different vehicles.











Sanitation Department officials were also directed to review reports from waste collection vehicles and take action against those that were not meeting trip or weight requirements. It was mandated that garbage should be segregated three times daily.

At the MRF construction site in the industrial estate, flooring works were inspected for quality and completion, with instructions given to finalize electrical works promptly. At the newly constructed lotus pond in the Garbage Transfer Station in Ukkaipally, plans were made to acquire a shutter machine for separating dry garbage. Vehicles were also