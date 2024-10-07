Kadapa Municipal Corporation Commissioner Inspects Sanitation and Vehicle Depot Operations

Kadapa : As part of his morning visit, Kadapa Municipal Commissioner K. Rakesh Chandram inspected the Old Municipal Office vehicle depot and sanitation services at Masapeta Circle. During the visit, he thoroughly reviewed the records of the vehicles stationed at the depot.



The Commissioner checked the punctuality of both sanitation and diesel-operated vehicles assigned to different areas and inquired whether they were reaching their destinations on time. He instructed the engineering department officials to ensure the vehicles are dispatched promptly each day to their designated zones.



Commissioner Rakesh Chandram also stressed the need for immediate repairs of any malfunctioning vehicles to avoid disruptions in the services. He said that all vehicles should be in good working condition to maintain efficiency in daily operations.



Additionally, at Masapeta Circle, he directed the sanitation officials to keep the entire route clean and ensure that garbage collection points are promptly cleared. The Commissioner ordered immediate steps to be taken to address cleanliness issues in the area, urging the authorities to maintain a clean and hygienic environment for the public.

