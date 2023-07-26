Kadapa: Officials told to encourage establishment of FPUs

Kadapa: District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has stressed the need of the officials to encourage establishment of Food Processing Units (FPUs) in the interest of producing quality and healthy food products. While addressing the AP Food Producing Society (APFPS) district-level meeting here on Tuesday, the Collector said that it is high time for establishing more FPUs as cultivation of horticulture crops like sweet lemon, mango, banana is going on at an expected rate in the district.

He said that the Central government wants to encourage farmers by establishing more FPUs under Prime Minister Formation of Micro Food Processing Enterprise for the financial year of 2023-2024.

Collector Vijaya Rama Raju said that under this concept, the officials should ensure for grounding the units in priority sectors like agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, with the coordination of District Rural Development Agency, MEPMA and banking correspondents.

He directed them to give priority to Self-Help Groups. Assistant Collector Rahul Meena, DRDA PD Anandha Naik, MEPMA PD Y Suresh Reddy and others attended the meeting.